Larry Gilmore Tripp, of Spring Branch, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born on September 22, 1942, in San Antonio, to Cora Mae Phillips and Huland Alfred Tripp. Larry served for the United States Navy from 1964 - 1967, during the Vietnam War. His position in the Navy was Fireman and was responsible for performing engineering watches and maintenance repairs. He then went on to careers in the trade and technical field in both California and Texas. He had a lifelong love for classic cars, particularly Tri-Five Chevys. He was very active in car clubs in San Antonio and had his own collection of over 15 classic cars. Larry is survived by his daughter, Sherry Tripp-Finger and husband John-Paul Finger of Georgetown, brother, Jerry Tripp of Houston, half-brother, Glenn Tripp of Spring Branch, half-sister, Dorothy Jean “Sissy” Donatelli of Pennsylvania, grandson, Cody Cochran, and great-grandson, Leo Cochran of Bulverde. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Susan Tripp, and daughter, Shelly Cochran. A graveside service will be held in Cuero, Texas on Monday, May 9 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the: Wildlife Rescue & Rehab, P.O. Box 369 Kendalia, Tx 78027. Friends and family may leave their condolences and sign the guestbook by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.come. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales.
