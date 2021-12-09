Leon Fred Helmke went to be with the Lord December 4th, 2021, one month short of his 90th birthday, with his loving wife of 68 years by his side. He was an avid outdoorsman, athlete, veteran, and entrepreneur. Born January 10th, 1932 in Marion, Tx, he was raised on the family farm. He was proud to raise a grand champion animal at the San Antonio Stock Show. He graduated from Marion High School in 1949 and attended Draughon’s Business College in San Antonio. In later years, he attended the School of Mines and Technology in South Dakota. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Air Force which recognized his superior mechanical skill. He met his wife, Joan, while stationed in California and they married in 1953. He served his country for 20 years as an aircraft mechanic, missile maintenance technician, and ground radio installation chief. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he was on alert in a Titan missile silo. He was stationed at multiple stateside bases as well as in Saudi Arabia, the Azores, and in Germany. He helped install radio systems in most of the countries in western Europe. After retiring from the Air Force in 1971 with the rank of Master Sergeant, he became involved in a number of businesses as a self-employed businessman well into his 80s. He returned to live in New Braunfels in 1978 and became involved in the community. He played softball for many years and then became an umpire. He enjoyed bass fishing and won several bass tournaments. He enjoyed hunting, playing Scat, visiting with his Whataburger breakfast buddies, and cheering on the Spurs, Cowboys, Texans, and Astros. He could repair almost anything. He was a member of the American Legion and served as a local and district officer. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He served as a trustee and deacon at New Braunfels Christian Church. He is preceeded in death by his parents, brother Lester, and infant sister Mary. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughter Marcie; brother Robert and his wife Brenda of New Caney,Tx; several cousins; one nephew and numerous nieces. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11 at 11:00 am at New Braunfels Christian Church, 734 North Loop 337, New Braunfels.
