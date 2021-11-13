Freddie Lee Koepp was born to Marvin William & Vera Alma (Kuhn) Koepp on September 17, 1940, in New Braunfels, Texas. He passed from this life on November 2, 2021, in Dripping Springs, Texas at the age of 81.
Freddie was also formerly of Seguin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Marvin William Koepp & Vera Alma (Kuhn) Koepp and grandparents; Louis Carl Koepp, Lena M. Warneke Koepp, Willie Kuhn & Emma Tausch Kuhn
Freddie is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Lena Elizabeth (Thompson) Koepp of Dripping Springs; children, Misty Shelton & husband, Corby Shelton of Dripping Springs, Lisa Dodd & husband, T.J. Dodd of Blanco, Gary Kreutziger & wife Melody Kreutziger of San Antonio; sister, Marlene Fordham; grandchildren, Tyler Dodd, Cody Kreutziger, Keaton Dodd, Harmony Kreutziger, Logan Dodd, Shelby Hutson & Colby Shelton, and great-grandchildren, Tayton Dodd, Riggin Hutson
He was a graduate of Seguin High School in 1959. Freddie was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Army and he had 25 years of service at Southwestern Bell Telephone and did contractual work for AT&T until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, baking, bowling, and anything his grandkids were involved in.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas followed by a procession to Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society
