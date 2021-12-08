Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Windham of San Antonio, TX was born on November 12, 1948, and passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Rose Ella Windham, his brother Wayne, and son Ronald. He is survived by 3 children Laura & Charles Trotter, Crystal, and Kevin, and 5 grandkids Cody, Casey, Brady, Carysa, and Landon,as well as, 9 great grand children, and his pinky toe. He graduated from Jefferson high school and attended St. Mary’s University. Ronnie was known for his strong will and witty sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family, friends, and his dog pogo. Forever missed but not forgotten.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels PD bust at residence nets variety of drugs, cash
- Canyon Lake has fifth apparent drowning this year
- Wassailfest returns with smiles, music and drinks in New Braunfels
- Authorities suspend search for man who reportedly walked into Canyon Lake
- New Braunfels, company point fingers on Klein Road project
- Amanda Gail Faris
- Downtown New Braunfels event will go wassailing along again
- Raul C. Espinosa
- Authorities searching Canyon Lake for man who reportedly walked into lake
- Kirk S. Kothmann, DVM
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented