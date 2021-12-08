Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Windham

Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Windham of San Antonio, TX was born on November 12, 1948, and passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Rose Ella Windham, his brother Wayne, and son Ronald. He is survived by  3 children Laura & Charles Trotter, Crystal, and Kevin, and 5 grandkids Cody, Casey, Brady, Carysa, and Landon,as well as, 9 great grand children, and his pinky toe. He graduated from Jefferson high school and attended St. Mary’s University. Ronnie was known for his strong will and witty sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family, friends, and his dog pogo. Forever missed but not forgotten.