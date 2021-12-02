Raul C. Espinosa, 68, of Canyon Lake, passed away on November 28, 2021 in New Braunfels. He was born December, 1, 1952 in New Braunfels to Elias and Epolita Espinosa.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Ophelia); daughter, Susan (Todd); grandson, Xavier; sisters, Lucia Tamez, Luiza Espinosa, Alma Sanchez, Maria Uballe, Rosie (Jimmy) Carrillo, and Ignacia Mojica.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Epolita Espinosa; sisters, Crucita (Cruz) Quiroz, Acisla (Chilia) Camareno, Manuela Acevedo, Julie Ramirez; brothers, Felix, Alvaro (Al), Juan (Johnny) and Greg.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff at Resolute Health Hospital, Hope Hospice, Knights of Columbus, Raul’s church community at St. Thomas the Apostle, Leslie Halm, and John Weber for all their help and support.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake in Sattler. A Rosary service will follow at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at Canyon Lake. Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Valley Cemetery at Canyon Lake.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented