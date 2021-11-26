Howard Elsworth, a resident of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the age of 92. Howard was born on May 7, 1929 in Hancock, Texas to father William Arthur Elsworth and mother Hulda Christine Kraft. Howard grew up in Cranes Mill Texas where he worked as a ranch hand within the beautiful hill country of Texas. At the age of 17, Howard enlisted in the US Navy on May 15, 1946 and was Honorably Discharged November 13, 1946. After his service in the Navy, he settled in New Braunfels, Texas . Howard married Ludia Flora Bunrey that deceased September 21, 1983. Howard remarried to Katherine Hajek that passed away February 20, 2007. Throughout his working years, he worked as a truck driver for Capital Cement in San Antonio, Texas and other trucking companies. At one point in his life he owned racehorses that he would race within Texas and Louisiana, many times his horses would place high within the race.
Howard is survived by his sisters Doris May Johnson of Biloxi, Mississippi, Joann Hansmann of San Marcos, Texas, and Kathryn May Block of Seguin, Texas. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by siblings Doyle Elsworth, Lorence Elsworth Mills, June Elsworth Adam, and Florence Elsworth Clark.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Lux Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be to follow at 12:00pm at Lux Funeral Home. Howard will be laid to rest at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, New Braunfels, Texas.
