John Carlton Sawyer, Jr.

ohn Carlton Sawyer, Jr., 84, of New Braunfels, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Calder Woods, Beaumont. He was born May 27, 1937, in Jasper, to Herselle Kelly Sawyer and John Carlton Sawyer, Sr.
John graduated from Beaumont High School in 1955. John enrolled at Texas A&M where he was elected yell leader his freshman year. John left A&M to join the United States Army, where he was a military lifeguard on Military Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. He received several commendations during his time in the Army and will have military honors at his memorial service. After leaving the army, John attended Lamar University in Beaumont where he attended business seminars and classes that laid the foundations for his successful career in business. John was very driven in business, working at Dupont, Conoco, and Texaco before going into business for himself. John moved to New Braunfels in the 1980’s and settled there making countless friends and had numerous business accomplishments.
John loved to play golf and was the president of a local golf association in New Braunfels and a member of many country clubs. John enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with family and friends, traveling all over North America, Europe, and Asia.
John was a very kind, loving man who kept in touch with family and including many from high school, and one he has known since the third grade. John was an old-fashioned handshake type of guy that never met a stranger and will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Boscon and her husband, Michael; stepdaughters, Cindy Fumei and her husband, Osvaldo; Jerry Bell; Tracy Lewis and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Anna, Michael, Giovanni, Nicole, Isaac, Samuel, and Mia; sister, Sherry Adams; and many other extended family members and loved ones.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Thompson Sawyer; son, Christopher Sawyer; brother-in-law, Ronald Adams, and his parents, Herselle Kelly Sawyer and John Carlton Sawyer, Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705.
A gathering of John’s family and friends will begin at 3:00 p.m., with his memorial service at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information can be found at: Broussards1889.com. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
