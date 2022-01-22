May 11, 1955 –
January 16, 2022
Cecelia Ann (Hitchcock) Lussen, also know as “Cal” to her many friend, left her earthly shell on January 16. She leaves her husband Tom of 36 wonderful years to mourn her passing. On Garrison Keillor’s Nation Public Radio show, he read Tom’s remarks, “To my Navy wife Cecelia, stick with me and I’ll show you the world.” The Navy was wonderful duty.
She is also survived by her mother, Mary Patricia Hitchcock of Albuquerque, a brother Daniel and her youngest brother Brian (Cyndy) Hitchcock of Corpus Christi, TX who she couldn’t wait to be born and delighted in his birth and life. Also survived by aunts Carolyn of Lonedell, MO. and Joan of Bloomington, IN.
She will be welcomed into heaven by her sister Christine, whom she also couldn’t wait to be born, brother Douglas and her father Leonard A. Hitchcock Jr.
Thanks to Hope Hospice and special thanks to Dr. Loretta Nastoupil and the staff at the M.D. Anderson cancer center in Houston.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 5:00pm - 8:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 6:30pm at Lux Funeral Home and a Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in New Braunfels and Interment will be at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Commented