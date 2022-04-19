William P. (“Bill”) Woody of New Braunfels passed peacefully on Sunday April 10, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born in Newton, Kansas, and was raised in Kansas and California. Bill joined the US Air Force at the age of 17 and married Mary Ann Zercher in 1957 after meeting on the dance floor at Gruene Hall. He served with distinction in the USAF for 23 years, including a tour of duty in Viet Nam, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. After retirement he enjoyed working for many years as a master diesel mechanic and a school bus driver.
Bill loved serving others and was active in the Spring Branch Hermannson’s chapter, VFW Post 7110 and Order of the Eagles. He loved scuba diving, travel, coin collecting, and above all spending time with Mary, his wife of over 64 years, and with his family. He was known to all as “Opie” and was loved for his generous heart and sense of humor.
Bill is survived by wife Mary; sons Dennis Woody and wife Denise and Darrell Woody and wife Karen; daughter Denise Woody-Gross and husband Glenn Gross; grandchildren David Woody, Amanda Woody, Drew Gruen, Jason Woody, Andrew Gross, and Austin Gross; and great grandchildren Adam Dobbs, Evan Woody, Jaden Woody and Livia Gross.
Interment will occur with military honors at a future date at Fort Sam Houston. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to a charity of one’s choice.
