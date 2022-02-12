Jack D. Sanderson, 81, of Spring Branch, Texas left this earth and entered the presence of his Savior on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born on February 27, 1940, to Carl Sanderson and Tempe (Link) Sanderson in Clovis, New Mexico.
For the entirety of Jack’s life, he enjoyed spending time in nature. He loved the time he spent working in his shop, cooking anything on an open flame, and working with horses.
He spent the first 28 years of his career in various positions with Sears Roebuck and Company. Upon leaving Sears, he owned and operated Casa del Sol Stables, training and boarding horses.
Jack experienced the true love of Jesus for the first time when he was in his mid-40s. He spoke often of the drastic change that occurred in his life when he accepted Christ, and he wanted others to know that same unconditional love. Jack was certain of his eternity in Heaven. All who knew him know he is face to face with the Lord now, where his heart always desired to be.
He is survived by a host of people who loved him dearly, including his wife of 61 years, Pat Sanderson; their sons, Brent Sanderson and wife Melody, and Brian Sanderson and wife Kim; grandchildren, Megan Baldock and husband Hayden; Matt Sanderson and wife Chandler; Mallory Hennessy and husband Brandon; McCall Sanderson; Marlee Morgan and husband Lloyd; McLane Sanderson; Haley Webster; and Payton Webster; great grandchildren Rory, Adrinna, and Lincoln; sisters, Ruth Atwell and Jo LaBree; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rex Sanderson and Paul Sanderson; sisters, Dixie Peterson and Louise Kelly; and daughter in law Shauna Sanderson.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 14, at Community Bible Church Bulverde: 7100 US 281 Spring Branch, Texas 78060 with Pastor Larry Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
