Johnney Ruth Vorpahl West, age 77, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Johnney was born May 10, 1944 on Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Johnney Ruth Vorpahl West, lovingly called Nikki or Ruth by family and friends, passed away unexpectedly at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New BRaunfels, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Carlton West, whom she affectionately called “Mouse”. She is survived by her sister Barbara Cain and her 3 children, Ryan, Cory and Kelsey Cain along with her nieces and nephews Sherry McHargue, Emily Eheim, Steven Vorpahl, and Richard Vorpahl.
A Public Visitation will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. A Chapel Service will begin at 12:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home followed by a Private Family Burial.
