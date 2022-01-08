Jason “Skippy” Paul Rush was born in Litchfield, Illinois December 26, at 9:14 a.m., 1979 to James and Lola Rush. At the age of one Jason’s family moved to Texas where he grew up. He was a 1999 graduate of Smithson Valley High School, where he lettered in golf and started his career in the fire service as a volunteer for Spring Branch Volunteer Fire Department. While there he worked up to the rank of Assistant Chief. In November 2001 he began his tenure with Canyon Lake Fire / EMS where he rose from the rank of Firefighter / Paramedic to Battalion Chief. He proudly served the community of Canyon Lake for over 20 years, a member of South Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) Rescue Team (Texas TASK Force One), a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters / Canyon Lake Professional Firefighters Association L4713 and was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations throughout his career.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Anita Rush; maternal grandparents Calvin and Mary Rageina Bruington. All were residents of Illinois.
He is survived by his parents James and Lola Rush of Spring Branch, TX; wife Kerrie, sons Merrick, Ethan, and Kullen of Canyon Lake, TX; sister Angela Rush and niece Vivian Rush of Spring Branch, TX ; mother and father in-law Judson and Ann Riley of New Braunfels, TX; brother and sister in-law PJ and Suzanne Riley of San Marcos, TX; aunts, uncles and cousins in Illinois, Kentucky and Texas; the brothers and sisters of the Canyon Lake Fire / EMS; and so many other friends and previous co-workers all whose lives were touched by Skippy.
Skippy adored his wife Kerrie and his sons Merrick, Ethan and Kullen, his mom, dad, sister, and niece along with his family in Illinois, Kentucky, and Texas. He also loved his fire family, golf, spending quality time with friends, his Mustang, and the Seahawks. He was a fighter that overcame so many adversities. He absolutely loved serving his community and helping teach anyone who wanted to learn. His contagious smile lit up a room instantly. He was a master of all things and never had a task too big to complete. He strived for excellence and only wanted to better his sons, friends, colleagues, and family. His knowledge was a true gift to many, and he made the world a better place because of it.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on January 14, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home – Canyon Lake, 1071 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Tree of Life Church, 1533 IH 35 South, New Braunfels, Texas 78132. A Private Family Burial will be held.
