New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.