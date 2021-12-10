Gene was a very loving, wonderful, and devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle along with a long list of friends that he treasured. He was born in Los Angeles, California on August 26, 1940, to George P. Rapp and Valarie Ebrom Rapp. Gene was in the Army and attended Pasadena City College for Business management. He worked for a major vending Co. in the Los Angeles area as a repair and installation person, shop foremen and Assistant General Manager for 30 years.
He and his Wife Melinda married on July 11,1981. He brought into the marriage a wonderful son Ronnie Gene Rapp (RON). He and Melinda retired and moved to Texas in 1999, were they made a great bunch of friends. He was very involved with St Thomas church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Oscar Rapp, 2 sisters, Esther Sieler and Ada (Maxine) Grewell. He is survived by his wife Melinda, son Ron Rapp, sister-in-law Carolyn Meckel Rapp Schlamaus, and a whole slew of nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews, and cousins that he adored. He also has a long list of friends that were very special to him.
A special thank you to the Hope Hospice family, all of them were very special to him specially Michelle and Ashley, Brooke, and Volunteer Char.
Also, a special thank you to Deacons Cliff and Bob and the support of Father Dennis and all the special people at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
A visitation will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at Canyon Lake on Thursday, December 16, from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at on Friday, December 17, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Valley Cemetery in Sattler, Texas with military honors.
Pallbearers are Howard McNeil, Rob Miller, Jeremy Hunt, Terry Rapp, Dennis Hunt and Ed Jacobson. Honorary Pallbearers are Hank Franssen, Steve Shoenhofen, Ron Moore, Ron Owens, Jeff Quinn Don Hunt, Ben Hunt, Gib Morisak, Cliff Hall.
Commented