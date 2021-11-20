Jerry Vincent Brodbeck, or to the family, “Pappy”, was born August 9, 1934, in New Braunfels, Texas to Ida and William Jacob Brodbeck. He passed away on November 9, 2021, at the age of 87. He was raised in New Braunfels in a little house on Lee Street, where as a boy he had a bicycle paper route. In high school, he was a New Braunfels Unicorn and #40 on the football team. He was also beau to the girl’s Home Economics Club and was an active member of the Ramblers, a high school fraternity club. He proudly earned the high honor of Eagle Scout.
After graduation, he started working at New Braunfels Utilities. It was at a co-worker’s wedding that he met his sweetheart and bride, Diane Stautzenberger. They married on September 10, 1955, and celebrated at her parents’ home on Lake McQueeney. Jerry and Diane made their home in Seguin.
Jerry’s later jobs were at South Texas Printing Company, where he was able to use his artistic talent designing brochures and ads while working in sales. He then was an agent with Willman Insurance Agency, and ultimately with Donegan Insurance.
There he had the perfect Pappy job – in risk management for SMI (now Commercial Metals).
In the early years of their marriage, Jerry was proud to have served in the United States Naval Reserve. He also served in the
Lions Club for many years and held his highest office of District Secretary.
He and Diane raised four children – Vickie, Lance, Hal, and Neal. While raising the family, he was very involved in activities at Cross Church. He served on the Council, taught Sunday School to high school students, and was instrumental in securing the current Pastor, Jim Price. He also made sure the children went to Sunday School, confirmation, youth choir, and Scouts. He proudly applauded every football game, band concert, and drama production.
When the kids were grown, he volunteered for Citizen’s Police Academy in Seguin. The family called it “Pappy on Patrol”.
He and Diane built a house on Lake McQueeney in front of the Cypress tree, on property that had been in the family for many years. Everyone was always welcome there – to enjoy the lake, the barbeque, the beer, and the fellowship. Many friends have fond memories of those days. Later in life, he and Diane held an estate sale, sold their Suburban, bought a convertible and Fiestaware dishes, and moved to Rockport – just for fun. They enjoyed living there for several years before moving back to New Braunfels to be closer to the family.
Jerry loved to watch football and was an avid Longhorn fan. He could remember specific games, players, and coaches’ names from many teams from years ago. He taught the boys how to make deer sausage and he was famous for his loaded eggnog.
He was a faithful attendee at his nine grandkid’s sports, and you knew he would come running if you needed him.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Diane, children Vickie Wendt and husband Wade, Lance Brodbeck and wife Sandra, Hal Brodbeck and wife Sharron, and Neal Brodbeck and wife Traci. Grandchildren are Westin Wendt and wife Leigh, Heather Sledge and husband Tony, Keri Grusendorf and husband Shawn, Haylie Addison and husband Drew, Morgan Burden and husband Nick, Allyson West and husband Brandon, Halsi Picciolo and husband Eric, Glenn Oliver and husband Jordan, and Kendall Wendt. Great-grandchildren are Heidi, Hayden, Lennon, Wyatt, Finn, Chloe, Willa, Shepherd, Elise, Ricky and one more on the way.
The family would like to thank New Braunfels Memory Care and Hope Hospice for their kind and loving care and support. Rest in peace Pappy, we love you!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer Street, Seguin TX 78155 / crosschurchseguin.com or Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Street, New Braunfels TX 78130 / online at hopehospice.net
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer Street, Seguin TX 78155
