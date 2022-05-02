Bruce Stig Larson passed away on December 17, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Stig and Ruth Larson on August 26, 1940. On September 1, 1960, he married Priscilla Carlson, and the two shared sixty-one years together.
Though he was born in Chicago, IL, he got to Texas as soon as he could. In 1968, he moved to New Braunfels, Texas, to oversee the opening of Advanced Construction Equipment Company/Symons Manufacturing. He also worked for Kuest Corporation in San Antonio and PSP Monotech in Schertz.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Priscilla, his son Stig Larson and his wife Robin, his son Dean Larson, his daughter Shari Dodson and her husband Don, his grandchildren Andi Larson, Lexie Larson, and Matthew Larson, and his brother Leonard Larson.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Bruce was passionate about RC airplanes and was a member of the Texas Corvette Association for more than 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree, adopting a pet, supporting your local shelter, or donating to St. Jude’s Ranch.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 1-3pm at 28014 Indian Path, New Braunfels, Texas 78132.
Commented