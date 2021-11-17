Jimmie Leroy Ward

December 6, 1928
November 13, 2021
On Saturday, November 13, 2021, Jimmie L. Ward went to be with his Heavenly Father. He let us know he was going to see Jesus.
Jim was born on December 6, 1928 to William and Miley Ward in Shreveport, Louisiana. He later had six siblings, including William, Margaret, Robert, Charles, Larry and Betty. They have all passed on as well as his loving parents.
Jim was married to Mary Jo, his first wife, for 37 years before her passing. They had Keith, Anthony, Cynthia, Rebecca and Nathan. Keith and Rebecca have preceded him in death; as well as his grandson, Jason Ward. Jim’s life was blessed by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, many who spent quality time with him before his home going.
1SG Ward had many special army assignments in his 23-year career, with credit for WWII, Korea, and Vietnam wars. He also taught military science at Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas, as one of many in his army career. Upon his retirement from the army, he taught ROTC classes at NEISD and East Central ISD in the San Antonio, Texas area. His civilian career was over a 25-year span.
In 1991, he married Phyllis Sanders. Their almost 30 Year marriage was a true blessing. Many happy memories of growing as seniors, worshipping with others at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels and always special times with family and loved ones.
His life as a husband, father, grandpa, friend, soldier, teacher, and most importantly, a man of God, has been one of great joy. We render our final salute and earthly farewell to a special man.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 19, 2021 at 10:30 am, with a Celebration of Life following at 11:00 am at First Baptist of New Braunfels. The burial with full military honors will take place at Ft. Sam Houston at a later date.
