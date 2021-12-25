Lillian Rose Mayer, 93, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home in Bulverde, Texas.
Lillian was born on February 23, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas to Eric and Helen Skolaut. She was raised in and around San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1945. Soon after high school she married her husband of 62 years James H. Mayer on September 21, 1946 at Emmanual Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas. Side by side, she and James worked their own farm and ranch raising cattle, sheep, goats, hay, corn, and sorghum in Bulverde, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter Beverly Maynard and husband Ray. Her grandchildren, Jeff Maynard and wife Tricia, Carrie Ashley and husband Jeff. Great-Grandchildren Laney Taylor and husband Camron, Kailyn Maynard, McKenzie Ashley, and Jaxson Maynard. Sister-In-Law Lorene Skolaut. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her Parents Eric and Helen Skolaut, husband James H. Mayer, sister Evelyn Schaefer and husband Harvey, and brother Emmett Skolaut.
A Private Family viewing will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. A Public graveside service will be held at 1 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery located at 844 Obst Rd., San Antonio, TX 78260 with a Celebration of Life to follow at Bulverde Community Center located at 1747 E. Ammann Rd., Bulverde, TX 78163. Pallbearers: Rodney Skolaut, Lyman Skolaut, Archie Wohlfahrt, Tim Zunker, Michael Menard, Duane Smith. Honorary Pallbearers: Jaxson Maynard, Camron Taylor, Milton Barnes, Tom Schmidt, Pam Hoerster, and Sharon Kohlmeier.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bulverde Community Center and St. Paul Lutheran Church of Bulverde.
