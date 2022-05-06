New Braunfels, Texas – Clara Jean Robertson, 70, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022 surrounded by family & friends made at her nursing home Colonial Manor amongst lots of “I love you’s”. She was the loving wife of the late Harald “Ray” Robertson, proud mother, grandmother & sister to many.
Clara was born in Pasadena TX, on July 26, 1951; daughter of the late Vera (Schaefer) and Joe H. Brooks, Jr. Clara was a resident of Canyon Lake and New Braunfels area since the 1980’s and made friends everywhere she went. Upon meeting her, you were affectionately called “baby” and left with a “love you”.
Clara Robertson is survived by her daughter Tamera Green, son-in-law Wade Green, granddaughter Brenna Green, son Berry Robertson, daughter-in-law Jessica Robertson, grandchildren Colton, Avery & Brayden Robertson.
Clara is also survived by her siblings Walley (& Alice) Brooks, Beverly (& Leonard) Gonzales, Lilly (& Steve) Morris, Vivian Poindexter & Serena Brooks (& the late Mike Edge), many nieces & nephews as well as great nieces & nephews.
A celebration of life will be held for Clara Robertson Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm at The VFW Post 8573 in Canyon Lake, Texas located at 14625 River Road.
