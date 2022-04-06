Reynaldo H. Martinez, Sr. went to be with the Lord and our Lady on April 1, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born April 19, 1935, in Coahoma, Texas to Ignacio and Petra (Herrera) Martinez.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Union Funebre De Padres Familiares. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros fan; and was an avid fisherman. He loved playing cards every Sunday. He enjoyed his family immensely, especially family gatherings. He was a very patient man, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sisters: Ernestina Mendez, Jesus Martinez, Gilberto Martinez, Jose Martinez, Jose Martinez, Trinidad Torres, Hortencia Montoya and David Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Felice Robledo Martinez; sons, Reynaldo Martinez, Jr. (Rachel) and Adam Martinez (Cindy); daughters, Ernestina Gonzales (Pedro), Dora Elia Vela (Francisco), Graciela De La Cerda (John), Juanita “Janie” Gomez (Antonio), and Maria Felice Ayala; grandchildren, Pete Jr., Rey & Robert, Sara, Maura, Christina, Angelica & Amanda, Ricardo & Andrea, Nicholas, Daniel & Michael, Amanda, Christopher, Bryan, Bryana & Brooke; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Kasen, Christian, Cassius, Victor Ryan, Alex, Destiny, Draeson, Mason, Noah, Audrina, Chloe, Drew (Jesse), Camila, and Axel; step-great grandchildren, Jayden, Joelsten, Ameryce, Eli, Leo, Aubrey, Delainee, Rylan and Caleb; special friend considered as a daughter, Blanca Hernandez; as well as numerous other relatives.
Visitation is Thursday, April 7th beginning at 6:00PM with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM, at Pennington Memorial Chapel, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 8th, 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311~www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
