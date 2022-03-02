October 12, 1954 - February 15, 2022
Mel Linda Dawn Koepp, a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2022 at the age of 67. She was born on October 12, 1954 to Charles Morris Edmonds and Annette Ella Dietert.
Mel Linda grew up in San Antonio, Texas. As a young child, she spent many summers with her grandparents, going on drives to Canyon Lake, riding bikes all over town, and taking swimming lessons with her sister Jacqui.
She attended Goebel School in St. Hedwig, Texas, John H. Glen Elementary, Lone Oak Junior High, and attended Canyon High School until 1972. While in high school, she played the clarinet and was on the dance team.
She spent many years working as a floral designer, which was her passion. She always had aspirations to attend a floral design school in New York. Instead, she worked with Weidner’s Floral Shop for longer than 15 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles Morris Edmonds and Annette Dietert, her step-father: George H. Holt II, grandparents: Charles Bernard Edmonds and Hilda Ansley Edmonds from Milledgeville.
Her memories will be cherished and kept alive by her only son: Jason Herfurth, grandchildren: Kaleb Herfurth and Kage Herfurth, her bonus granddaughters: Karlee and Klaire Real; her sister: Jacqui Hamel (David), Sheila Edmonds Sweat (Denny), nieces: Penelope Hamel, Davilin Hamel, and Theresa Hamel; nephews: Christopher Plyer, Joshua David Brown, Derek Christopher Brown, Robert Aaron Sweat, and Kevin Michael Sweat, and many other relatives and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at Geronimo VFW Post 8456, 6808 TX-123, Seguin, Texas 78155.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation (Meals on Wheels).To leave a note for the family, please visit the
The guestbook at www.meadowlawn.net Arrangements with MeadowLawn
Funeral Home 5611 E. Houston StreetSan Antonio, TX 78220
