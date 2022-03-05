Dolores Jane (Omie) Busch passed away on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 with her husband Clarence Busch by her side joining her siblings that preceded her.
Dolores was born October 28, 1942 to Lydia Ruederich Hansmann and Albert O. Hansmann in Seguin Texas. She married Clarence Busch November 5, 1961 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Clarence and Dolores faithfully attended St. Paul for many years and raised their son in the church.
When Clarence and Dolores first married they lived in a log cabin near Garden Ridge off Evans Road. In this house they welcomed their son Coralon Clarence Busch October 29, 1963. They eventually moved to a house in Converse, Texas before settling in New Braunfels during their son’s senior year at Judson High School. This house was built with all the love from numerous family and friends that Dolores knew. She was loved by all who knew her and was truly a beautiful soul to have graced us all. There was not a person she didn’t like. Dolores worked many years serving her community through her time as part of the Ladies Auxiliary, the Converse Volunteer Fire Department, and at Judson ISD; where she loved every child that crossed her path.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lydia Hansmann, sister Burtha Busch (Ed), brother Freddy Hansmann (JoAnn) and sisters Irene Moehrig (Hilary) and Katherine Koehler (Wilburn). She is survived by her husband, Clarence Busch, son Coralon Busch (Candy), brother Harold (Sonny) Hansmann, sister Priscilla Koehler (Elwin), grandchildren, Alyssa Gonzalez (David), Robert (Tyler) Gonzalez, Coral Busch, Matthew Busch, Kent Risien (Ashley), Chelsea Fitts (Justin), Ashlea Martin (Paul); as well as 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday March 10, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am that morning. Burial will take place following the service at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
