January 11, 1959 - April 8, 2022
Kathryn Garley Hanlon, age 63, went to be with her Lord on April 8, 2022 from her home in New Braunfels, Texas, surrounded by her devoted husband Jack and loving daughter Amy. Kathy was born on January 11, 1959 in Delhi, Louisiana, the daughter of Richard Garley, Jr. and Laura Frazier Garley (both deceased). Kathy was the youngest of her siblings: Richard Garley III (Ann) of West Point MS, Larry Garley (Kitty) of Delhi, LA, and Anita Duchesne (Bernard) of Delhi, LA.
Kathy made her family very proud when she graduated with honors from Riverfield Academy in Rayville, LA in 1977. She went on to graduate at the top of her class from Northeast Louisiana University (Monroe, LA) in 1980.
Her professional career in accounting and finance began in Houston, TX, at Howell Petroleum. She met John D. (Jack) Hanlon in Houston, and they married in her hometown of Delhi in 1986. Four years later, they welcomed their beautiful daughter Amy Elizabeth Hanlon (now living in Oakland, CA). Kathy and Jack established their family homestead in New Braunfels in 1999 and have remained there since. In 1998 Kathy earned her CPA certification and maintained it for the rest of her career. In 2004, she began working at the Comal Independent School District, and retired from her role there as Director of Business Services in January 2022.
Kathy loved her family, neighbors, and friends as well as her community. She volunteered as Treasurer of Centex Volleyball (Amy’s club league) and as Coach for CYO Volleyball. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church while living in Houston and was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma. Kathy was an avid sports fan of the Spurs, the Astros, the University of Texas, and University of Louisiana Monroe teams. She played volleyball, softball, and basketball in her youth. As an adult, Kathy enjoyed jet skiing, off-roading, bunco, camping, reading, and travel.
In addition to Jack and Kathy’s siblings, she is survived by 10 nephews and 7 nieces, and countless in-laws, relatives, and friends, who will all miss Kathy’s kindness, love, generosity, competitive spirit, sense of humor, and courage.
A memorial service and reception honoring Kathy’s life is planned for Friday, April 22, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge, TX 78266. Jack and Amy wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for their expert care of Kathy in her 10 year battle with cancer. In memory of Kathy, contributions may be made directly to her oncologist’s research at MD Anderson Cancer Center online at http://mdacc.convio.net/goto/kathyhanlon or mailed to MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4470, Houston, TX 77210-4470. Please include the mail-in donation form (attached in the link) or add: “Kathy Hanlon – fec22r” on the check or money order memo area.
So do not fear, for I am with you;
do not be dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you and help you;
I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Isaiah 41:10
