Jefferey Shane DeVine, Jr., 47, of Canyon Lake, Texas passed away on January 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born May 29, 1974 to Jeffrey Shane Devine, Sr. and Margo Janice Griffin in San Diego, California.
He is survived by his mother, Margo Witty, father, Jeffrey Shane DeVine, Sr. daughters, Brenna DeVine, Gwen DeVine, Kylie Rust, son Conner Rust , brothers, Zac ,Nathan, Ben DeVine and several Uncles, Aunts and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home of Canyon Lake in Sattler, Texas. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. prior to services.
