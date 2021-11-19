Norman (Norm) Emil Stephens went to be with his Lord quietly on October 27, 2021 at the age of 90.
Born to N.L. and Willie May Stephens on January 3, 1931, Norm spent most of his childhood and young adult life growing up in the South Texas area. He graduated from high school and continued his education at Texas Tech. While attending Texas Tech in Lubbock, Norman met, and married Doris Dement from Muleshoe and they began their lives together while he finished college. He earned a textiles engineering degree that led to a long and successful career in responsible positions in textile mills in Greenville, SC and New Braunfels, TX where he retired. He was an intelligent and inquisitive man, who never stopped learning or being interested in current events, new ideas and discoveries. Norman was a people person. He knew someone almost everywhere he went, and if he didn’t, he would before he left. He liked people, and they liked him. He was always cheerful and ready with a humorous quip appropriate to the occasion.
He was a devout man who took the teachings of his belief seriously, attended church regularly and for many years taught Sunday school at Oakwood Baptist Church, where Norm and Doris were both charter members. Norman loved his family and never shirked his responsibilities as a husband, father, and moral compass for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family all still lives near his family home, which shows how big an influence he was in their lives.
After moving to New Braunfels, he became an active part of the community. Norm was a long-time member of the Optimist Club, as well as the New Braunfels Jaycee. He was known for his time as an Opa to the Wurstfest Association, as well as the occasional Santa during Christmas time.
Norm was married to Doris Stephens in 1952 and even in his final hours Norm was a devoted, loving husband. Together they built a loving home and family consisting of two children, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Norm is preceded in death by his parents, N.L. and Willie May Stephens, as well as his daughter, Carol Preuss. Norm is survived in life by his wife Doris Stephens, his brother Billy and wife Kay Stephens, his son David and wife Cindy Stephens, his grandchildren Sean and Cory Preuss, their wives Katey and Vanessa, and Michael Stephens. As well as his great-grandchildren Trenton (17), Peyton (13), Remi (12), Randi (10), Kaylyn (10), Holly (8), and Harper (4).
Norm’s strength, faith and love for his family has only helped us to grow strong. His love for his wife and all others, made us who we are today. Norm was a very special man, who loved all and was loved by all. He will be deeply missed.
Services for Norm will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church on November 30, 2021 at 10 a.m.
