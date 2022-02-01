Murray Linley Willis (Lynn) of Spring Branch, Texas passed away January 26, 2022 at the age of 78. Arrangements are being made at Zoeller Funeral Home. Visit her website for updates. www.zoellerfuneralhm.com
