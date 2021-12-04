Jimmy Durl Essman passed away on November 24, 2021 with his family by his side. Jimmy was born in Waldron, Arkansas to Russell and Eula Essman. Jimmy relocated to Topeka, Kansas when he was a young teenager and that is where he met his wife, Donna. Jimmy, Donna, and their family would move to New Braunfels in 1976 and in 2000 finally settling down in Seguin, Texas.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Eula Essman, siblings Violet Essman, Sam Essman, and Fred Essman, and his wife Donna Essman. He is survived by his brothers Phil Essman and wife Ruth, Johnny Essman and his wife Carol, his sister Sue Sandow, his four daughters Jana Essman, Kim Brock and husband Dennis, Lisa Essman and husband Tony, Angie Essman-Smith and husband Terry, his grandchildren Miranda Trice and husband Mike, Megan Brock, Christopher Brock, his beloved great-granddaughter Avery Trice, and many nieces and nephews including Crystal Essman that he loved very much.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday December 7, 2021 from 5pm-9pm with service on Wednesday December, 8 2021 beginning at 10am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Burial will follow service at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
