On March 1, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas, Merton “John” Stover, Jr., fell asleep in the Lord. In his typical outspoken fashion, John’s big heart finally gave out just before the State of the Union Address.
John was born January 24, 1945, in Crystal Falls, Mich., to Merton John Stover, Sr., and Ellen Marie Stover. He grew up in Fennville, Mich., on a 50 acre farm not too far from Lake Michigan. He enjoyed many wonderful days building forts, playing with his dogs, helping his dad on the farm, and swimming, boating, fishing, and exploring the lake. His dad insisted that John and his sister Sue go swim every day at the lake in the summer. John recalled his mom filling her apron pockets with all of the interesting rocks he collected along the shore. When he was about 13, John and his dad built a Popular Mechanics Mini-Max boat and nearly sunk it one time on the lake. He has always loved sailing and being on or near the water. John loved to help his mom in the kitchen and always took great joy in making meals for his family all his life.
John served in the Army and completed jump school in 1966. On his final jump his parachute did not open. Thank God for reserve chutes! He graduated from the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif., and worked at the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C., translating Mandarin Chinese.
After an honorable discharge from the Army, John received his Bachelor’s degree in business from The University of Texas at Austin. He worked in the banking industry for many years. He was a community leader and served on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD school board. John also worked for and as a homebuilder in Carrollton, Tx., before retiring and moving to New Braunfels to care for his ailing mom.
Every night for over a decade, John made supper for his mom and they played a game of cribbage afterward. He lovingly and patiently cared for her until her death.
John was “Daddy” to two daughters, Anne and Emily Rose. He loved to take them on “hikes” around the neighborhood and bike rides, to the art museums, and he shared his love of “oldies” and classical music with them. He made the best peanut butter and pickle sandwiches. He took them swimming every summer in the neighborhood pool or at Lake Lewisville.
John was “Papa” to two grandchildren and loved to sing, read, draw, and play games with them. He loved cheering his grandson, John Andrew, at basketball and baseball games. He loved playing dolls with his granddaughter, Birdie. John loved his family without condition or reservation.
John lived the motto “Life is Good” and never met a stranger. He loved talking to people and listening to their stories. He was generous with his time and with whatever he possessed, which is why his house was always a mess and he didn’t have much! He loved his neighborhood and his neighbors were like family to him. He often referred to his neighbors across the street as “my other kids” and it tore him up when they moved away.
John became involved with Hope Hospice in 2008. He was a Patient Care, 11th Hour, Honor National Guard and Thrift Store volunteer. He was nominated in 2020 as a Star Volunteer with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and finished in the top 5 candidates nationally. John made the boot birdhouses sold in the Hope Hospice Thrift Store. If you see a boot birdhouse in your neighborhood, chances are it was made by John Stover. He was dedicated to his service at Hope Hospice and practiced a level of compassion that continues to be an inspiration to many.
John loved being Santa during the holiday season and participated in the Tree of Lights event for several years. He kept his bushy beard, jolly belly and rosy cheeks all year long and children would often approach him in the grocery store or at the park and talk to him as if he was Santa. On learning about her Papa’s death, granddaughter Birdie sobbed, “But who will be Santa?”
John left a legacy of love and service that is an inspiration to those who knew and loved him. He is survived by daughters Anne (Brandon) Tinsley and Emily Rose Stover; two grandchildren John Andrew and Birdie Rosemarie Tinsley; sister Sue Armstrong; life-long friend, and devoted mother of his daughters, Peggy Stover; and many others he counted as family. You know who you are and what you meant to him. Life is good. May his memory be eternal.
The family requests donations to Hope Hospice New Braunfels in lieu of flowers.
