Trinity Hart, of Austin, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2022.
Trinity is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sandee and Ulysses Bell; father and stepmother, Randall Hart and Kay House-Hart; brothers, Brady Hart and Trey Bell; stepsisters, Shameka Washington, Davina Craig and Mariah Bell; stepbrothers, Jerome Bell and Christopher Bell; uncles, Darrell Hart (Jamie), Paul Bryan Hart (Rachel), Brett Hart, Brian Smith (Michele), Bradley Smith (Connie), Charles Ray Bell; aunts, Maria Hart, Amy York, Shana Smith (Viktor), Renetta Bell; great-aunt, Louise Washington; and numerous cousins.
Trinity was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carol and Travis Smith and great grandmother, Goldie Smith; her paternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Hart; and aunt, Denise Gistand.
A public visitation for Trinity will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Hill County Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Hart family.
Commented