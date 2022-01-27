It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of Carolyn Duckworth Lehman, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Carolyn passed away in the early morning of January 20, 2022, at the age of 74, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born and raised in Boerne, Texas, to Willis and Howard Duckworth on July 27, 1947. After graduating from Boerne High School class of 1965, as a proud Greyhound, she attended Texas Women’s University and Southwest Texas State University. She moved to Corpus Christi in 1970, where she worked at Jenkins & Terry, D.D.S., Forest Oil Corporation, where she met Tom, and was an active realtor for 47 years for Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel Realtors.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Lehman; son, Lance Swedlund and wife Nikki, and their children, Leif and wife Stephanie, Taylor, Landon and Gracelyn of Pflugerville; daughter, Kelly Mahan and husband John, and their children, Chandler and Corbin of New Braunfels; brother, Howard Duckworth of San Antonio; nephew, Cody Duckworth and wife Lexi; her great-nephew, Sebastian of Atlanta, Georgia; niece, Devin Duckworth of Los Angeles, California; brother-in-law, Jerry Lehman; mother-in-law, Bertha Lehman of Georgetown; sister-in-law, Michelle Duckworth; and cousins, Ann Graham, and Lynn Graham-Cooley and husband Tom of San Antonio.
She was extremely involved in her children’s school and sport activities, as well as within the community. She volunteered on school PTA committees and was team mom for little league, football and soccer. She proudly raced in the BMX Mother’s Day race for Lance’s team, where she won 1st place! She was on numerous boards, such as the YWCA, Corpus Christi Board of Realtors, Country Club Estates Garden Club and president of the Country Club Women’s Association, Landman Wives Association, The Nueces Club, and very proud to be a Daughter of the Republic of Texas, Abishai Mercer Dickson-Seguin Chapter. Coming from a pioneering German family, her 3rd great-grandfather, Johann Startz, in 1845 was one of the founding families of New Braunfels, Texas.
Carolyn was full of life and lived it to the fullest, never meeting a stranger. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Affectionately known as Gigi, she adored her grandchildren and was such a fun, loving one at that. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed every minute spending time with them at their home on Lake McQueeney, at their ranch in Boerne and Seguin, as well as yearly family skiing trips to New Mexico, Colorado and spending time on the beach in Port Aransas. Her and Tom were blessed to have traveled throughout the years, visiting Hawaii, San Miguel, Mexico, Cabo San Lucas, Alaska, Europe, Italy, Honduras, taking Viking River Cruises through Germany, Budapest, and Ireland, as well as traveling through the US, with Lake Tahoe being her favorite U.S. destination. Their last trip in September of 2019 was to Croatia and Slovenia where they spent three weeks touring the country with great friends. She also held dear to her heart the yearly trips to New York with her mother, Willis, mother-in-law, Margorie Swedlund and her sister-in-law, Michelle Duckworth.
The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation and thanks to her oncologist, Dr. Michael Teneriello and his staff at Texas Oncology-South Austin, Kindred Hospice of San Marcos, all the wonderful family & friends who came by to visit with her, brought food, ran errands for us, all the text messages, phone calls and cards, but most of all the love and support everyone has given us throughout this difficult journey.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Willis & Howard Duckworth of Boerne; both sets of grandparents, with whom she was extremely close to, Dr. Thomas Gunter Duckworth & Pauline Kaho Duckworth, and Mr. & Mrs. Walter Classen, all known as Opa & Omi; her aunt Waldine Ramsay; and her aunt & uncle Mr. & Mrs. Robert Graham all of San Antonio.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Nolte Street, Seguin, Texas. A reception will follow the service in McKeogh Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carolyn’s name be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church of Seguin or Friends of Lake McQueeney at www.lakemcqueeney.org, or a charity of your choice. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
