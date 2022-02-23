Irma Vallejo, passed away in her sleep on Monday, February 7, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 84. All are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in her honor at Holy Family Church in New Braunfels at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Burial of her remains will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Irma was born on July 23, 1937 in Dittlinger, Texas to Urbano and Loreto Vallejo. As one of 6 children, she enjoyed having a large extended family stretching from Mexico to Florida. At every celebration Irma would be the first and last on the dance floor. While she never had children of her own, Irma’s sincere love and generosity earned her the honor of being everyone’s “Second Mother”.
She is survived by her brother Raul Vallejo and an ever-growing family of nephews and nieces and the generations of their children and grandchildren who follow. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
