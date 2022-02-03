Valentine Martinez peacefully left his earthly residence to enter his eternal home on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the age of 61. He was born on February 14, 1960 to Epifanio Martinez, Jr. and Socorro Gonzales Martinez.
As he entered Heaven’s Gates, he was greeted by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his parents, Epi and Socorro Martinez (He was so ready to see them) and many family members and friends. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Mary C. Machuca Martinez; son, Jeffrey Martinez (Melissa); daughter, Valerie Nicole Gloria (Ruben); his sister Mary Elizabeth Cantu (Paul). He was Grandpa Val to Jaron, Nate and Amaya Martinez, and David Herrera. He was Popo to Zyana Gloria. He also leaves one uncle, three aunts, five brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law (one who was his babysitter), many nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved; many cousins and friends, several whom he considered as brothers and extended family.
Services will be on Saturday February 5, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 5:30-9:00 PM. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM by his cousin Brenda Soto. Immediately following the Rosary, Carmelita Carr will officiate a memorial service. Masks are required at request of the family.
To view a complete obituary, please visit www.luxfhcares.com.
Commented