Just one month shy of his 78th birthday, Dr. Kenneth Teufel passed peacefully in his home on Friday, November 12, 2021. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Myrtle Teufel, his brother Byron Teufel, and his beloved Sandy, who passed away two years earlier. Surviving him is his stepdaughter Marnee Lott, her husband Russell, and their son, Ken’s step-grandson, and the apple of his eye, Cord.
Ken was born in Brenham, TX, but spent most of his life in New Braunfels, TX, where he started his medical practice in the early seventies. He attended the University of Texas in Austin as pre-med before heading to Galveston where he received his medical degree from UTMB. After running a successful obstetrics and pediatric practice in New Braunfels, Ken sold his practice and founded Physicians Relief Network (PRN). PRN was one of America’s pioneer organizations in locum tenens physician staffing and it was acquired in 1989 by Interim Physicians. Dr. Teufel continued to work with Interim Physicians in the areas of risk management, quality assurance, and physician-client relations, serving as their Medical Director until his passing. He also wrote a monthly blog for Interim called Dr. Ken’s Corner. On October 25, 2021, he published his 120th (and final) blog.
Ken’s passion for medicine and helping the underserved was evident throughout his entire career. In 1978, before founding PRN, he spent time in Thailand and Laos as part of Doctors without Borders. It was here that he became acutely aware of the relationship between poverty, culture, and health disparities. He also spent time working in rural Appalachia, and he often reminisced about delivering babies in tar paper shacks with snow falling through the roof.
In 1999, he obtained a Master of Arts degree in intercultural relations from Antioch University and the Intercultural Communication Institute. From 1999 to 2007, Dr. Teufel was an adjunct faculty member at Texas State University where he designed and taught the school’s first course in health communication, through which he shared his enthusiasm for advancing the diffusion of health innovations. He was also a longtime member of the university’s communication studies advisory council and held the title of member emeritus.
His diverse career has included experience as a TV medical news correspondent, a drummer in a band during high school called Randy and the Rockets, and a DJ at a local station in Brenham (KWHI 1280). He also raised Peruvian Paso horses during the eighties, and in 1987 he had a top gelding in the San Antonio show!
If you would like to honor Dr. Teufel, please consider donating in his memory to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston. Donations can be made via phone at 409.772.5136 or online at https://development.utmb.edu/give (select “Other” under Designation, and then enter “In memory of Dr. Kenneth Teufel” under Other). All funds will be earmarked towards a global maternal fetal medicine fund.
