Mary Jo “MoMo” Schuett passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on November 24, 2021, at the age of 68. Mary was born on October 12th, 1953 in Salina, Kansas to Jerald Andrews and Elizabeth Lee Brannon Andrews. She was married to Timothy Schuett on November 23rd, 1985 in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Mary received her Ph.D. in Child Psychology and worked in the public school system until the birth of her first daughter in 1991. Mary was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She homeschooled both her daughters and was a cherished member and teacher at SHINE and HEART homeschool groups. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, was an avid quilter, and loved spending time with her family (including her fur babies) and friends. She was very active in her churches; Community Bible Church (19 years) and Freedom Fellowship (3 years).
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linda Zessin and Carol Driscol. She is survived by her husband, Tim; Eldest daughter Elizabeth Sweet, Son-In-Law Nathan Sweet, grandchildren Bailey and Randy Sweet; Youngest Daughter Rachel Schuett, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
You were loved and respected by many, and you will be dearly missed. We know you are in Heaven, dancing on the streets of gold. Until we see you again.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with services beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Freedom Fellowship Church, 410 Oak Run Point, New Braunfels 78130. A meal will be held in the Family Center of Freedom Fellowship Church immediately following the funeral service. The funeral procession will depart from the church at 1:00 PM for an arrival time of 1:30 PM at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
