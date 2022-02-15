Edward Victor Powers, 81, of Houston, TX passed away after a brief illness on February 5, 2022.
Eddie, or “Ed” or “Doll” as he was also known by friends and family, was born in Madison, GA on January 7, 1941 to Elmer and Stella Lucille Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Mattie, Clara, Cecil, and James; and brother-in-law, Bill Smith.
While taking weekend leave from Randolph Air Force Base, Ed saw Carol Ann Powers (Borgfeld) on the dance floor at Gruene Hall and was lucky enough to convince her to marry him on March 20, 1965 in New Braunfels, TX. They were married for 57 years before he passed and had one child, Victor Powers. His family will remember him for being a hardworking man who never complained and loved his family. He was the type of person to always be quick with a joke. Most weekends you could find Ed playing a game of poker with friends and family.
Ed is survived by his wife, Carol Powers, son, Victor Powers, siblings, Stella, Jesse (Odessa), Margie, Mary Ellen (Jean), Leila, and Bobbie; sister-in-law Cynthia Smith; his nieces and nephews and a whole host of “adopted” nieces and nephews in Houston, TX.
The Powers family would like to thank everyone who has given their time, love, condolences and support during this time.
A public viewing and visitation for Edward will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial with air force honors will occur Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A reception and gathering will occur Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Powers family.
