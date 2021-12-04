Janice Timmermann Truly, 79, passed away peacefully on 19 November 2021. She was a long-time resident of New Braunfels and spent her final years at Sodalis New Braunfels Memory Care.
Janice was born in New Braunfels on 11 July 1942 and lived most of her life there. She was a teacher for 45 years and spent the majority of her teaching years at Frasier Elementary where she taught 4th and 5th grade and special education. She loved her students and her fellow teachers.
She is preceded in death by her husband Merrick Hector Truly, Jr. and her mother Vera Timmermann. She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Truly, son-in-law, Zissis Kartalis, and grand-son, Arthur Hector Kartalis.
A short graveside ceremony will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 in the pavilion at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
