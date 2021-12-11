Leonel Adam Guajardo, 59, of New Braunfels, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 in New Braunfels. Born on May 16, 1962 in San Antonio, he was the son of Manuel M. Guajardo, of New Braunfels, and the late Consuelo P. Guajardo.
Leonel is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra Guajardo; children, Desiree, Max and wife Sara; Alyx Rodriguez and husband Vince; grandchildren, Marcos, Aaron and Amara; siblings, Joel D. Guajardo and wife Michelle, of New Braunfels, Gina Ramirez and husband George, of Laredo; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Leonel was a graduate of New Braunfels High School, class of 1980. He was a past president of the noon Lions Club and a Leadership NB graduate of 2001, past president of United Way of Comal County (2005) and past Board Member of the Comal County American Red Cross.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
