Larry Joel Kastein,74 of Seguin entered into enteral rest on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Larry was born November 27, 1947 in Watertown, South Dakota, the youngest of four children born to Maynard and Lilace Pearson Kastein of Hayti, South Dakota. Larry moved in his sophomore year to Clear Lake, South Dakota where he graduated in 1966. Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served with distinction from April 1967 through October 1970. He was a proud Veteran of the Viet Nam War and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7110 and the Walter H. Hoffman American Legion, both of New Braunfels, TX.
In January of 1971, Larry made the great state of Texas his home by moving to New Braunfels. There he met the love of his life, Trice Ann Harmon. They were married June 9, 1972 and spent 49 years and 10 months together. Larry started shoeing horses in 1978, and he continued that career for 35 years. He was the proud father of two beautiful daughters, Kimberly Kay and Devon Trice.
Larry enjoyed golfing and playing Gin with his buddies at the Old Ice House and visiting and telling stories at the Bait n Brew, raising vegetables in his garden, hunting doves, pheasants and quail with his dogs Hunter and Lucky and dancing with his wife but his greatest enjoyment came from watching his daughters participate in various sporting events in school and community. This increased when his grandchildren started playing high school sports and 4-H Shooting Sports.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Lilace Kastein, his in laws, Trice K and Eleanor Farr Harmon, brother-in-law, Sheldon Koisti, brother-in-law, Barry Lemme, great niece, Cyra Rae Schaefer. He is survived by, his loving wife, Trice Kastein, daughter, Kimberly and husband, Barney Ross, daughter, Devon Zamzow, grandchildren, Hayden Joel Ross, Karsyn Ross both of Seguin Kendell Zamzow, Otto Zamzow, and Audie Zamzowo of Pearsall Surviving siblings are Darla Koisti, Dorene Lemme, and Darryl Kastein and wife Gloria,all of Lake Norden SD, Uncle Lynn Pearson of Castlewood,SD, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church (1147 Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX) on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Chilren, Processing Center; PO Box 863765; Orlando, FL 32886 or on-line at www.loveto therescue,org.
Additional services will be held in his home state of South Dakota where his ashes will be interred with his family at Hayti, South Dakota.
Commented