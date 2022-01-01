Leatrice Soefje Saur died peacefully on December 22, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on March 22, 1927 to Martin Henry and Arta (Alves) Soefje in Clear Spring, Texas.
She grew up with her two sisters on farms owned by both her Alves and Soefje grandparents. Leatrice attended Clear Spring and Church Hill schools, graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1944. She married Curt J. Saur on September 7th, 1948. They were married for 71 years.
While still in high school, she worked at the New Braunfels Courthouse for the County Superintendent of Schools. After marrying, she stayed home for 25 years raising her children and helping her husband on the family farm. In 1973, she started working for Comal ISD as a teacher’s aide, first at Canyon Middle School, and then Comal Elementary. After retirement in 1991, she spent her days gardening, crocheting, working outside on the Saur Family Farm and doing what she loved most, being “Oma.”
She was a lifelong member of the Kypfer-Salge Lodge, a member of Freiheit Bowling Club, the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau, and the Clear Spring Fröhsinn Singing Club. She was also a lifelong member of First Protestant Church, serving on the Church Council, Confirmation Reunion Committee, the Church Life Committee, and hosting Saur Farm tours for the church Preschool/Kindergarten classes.
Leatrice and her husband loved bowling, singing, and dancing at Echo Hall with their friends, “The Bunch”. They spent a lot of time together at the Saur Lägerplatz, playing dominoes and enjoying the river. She always enjoyed socializing with friends, neighbors and family!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curt J. Saur, her parents, her sister Gladys Westmeyer and husband Marvin; her brother-in-law Carl and wife, Ethel; son-in-law, Joe Herber; and grandson Chris Saur.
She is survived by her children: Karen Lackey and her husband, Russell; Lois Harlow and her husband Buddy; and Charles Saur and his wife, Sue. She is also survived by 12 Grandchildren: Angela Flournoy, Christi Lackey-Sutton, Matthew Lackey, Stacey Keisling, Melissa Harlow, Nicole Harlow, Justin Harlow, Elise Keoghan, Curt Saur, Kimberly Demore, Korey Saur, Clay Saur and 19 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Jewell Pfeil and husband Johnnie, as well as several beloved nieces and many friends who considered her their “Oma.” In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Protestant Church, Hope Hospice New Braunfels, the Sophienburg Museum, or St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Leatrice’s family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff from Hope Hospice New Braunfels, and the caring staff at Gruene Senior Living. Her memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at
www.doeppen schmidtfuneralhome.com
