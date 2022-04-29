April 25, 2022
Donald Hajek, 69, of Kovar, TX, passed away April 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Donald is survived by his wife, Brenda Hajek; sons, Brandon Hajek (Alma), Brett Hajek (Dakota); grandchildren, Anton, Brianna, and baby Hajek; sisters, Sidonia Pearson, Francis Busch, Martha Hester (Wayne), Agatha Quitta (John), Patricia Falkenberg (George), Carol Driggers (David), Belinda (Susie) Hollub (Donnie), Dolores Foreman (Rickey), Anastasia Arambula, and Leona Moore; brothers, Raymond Hajek (Vivian), Joseph Hajek (Shirley), Martin Hajek (Janice), Ronald Hajek and David Emerick; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday, April 28, 5:00pm-8:00pm in the chapel of Marrs-Jones Funeral Home in Smithville. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 29, at 2:00pm at Colorado River Cowboy Church in Smithville followed by interment in Kovar Catholic Cemetery.
