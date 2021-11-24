Donald “Lightning” Gerald Hill, 65, of New Braunfels passed away in his home Sunday November 21, 2021. Donald was born April 14, 1956 in New Braunfels, Tx. to Joseph Hartwell Hill Sr. and Oreon Marie (McGlothling) Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James E. Hill.
Survivors include the love of his life and the mother of his three children, Cynthia Gibson(Hill). Children Jennifer Thompson (Mike), Janice Hill and Jeramy Hill (Brenda). Grandchildren Gage Grantham (Alexis), Samantha Vrazel (Tanner), Tristan Pacheco, Sydney Thompson (Josh), Cheyanne Thompson, Bradi Hill, Tyanna Pacheco and John Michael Thompson III. Great granddaughter Haven Grantham. Siblings Betty Ybarra, Linda Wellman, Joseph Hill Jr., Wesley Hill, Janie Sleeth (Mike) and Dora Jones. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Donald was a life long trucker. For as far back as anyone can remember, he drove an 18-wheeler and most knew him by the name “Lightning”. He loved to dance and any chance to be surrounded by family and friends. He was a proud father and even prouder Opa. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a Service to begin at 1:00 PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Gathering will follow at The Old Ice House, 1407 I-35 Business Loop, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
