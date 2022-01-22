Jose Morales, Sr., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 98. Jose was born on August 15, 1923 in New Braunfels, Texas to Santiago and Angelita Morales.
Jose Morales enlisted in the Army on February 3, 1943. He served in the 5th Armored Division under General George Patton during World War II. During the war he was in the M7 Priest Tank. He was discharged on September 14, 1945. Soon after World War II he served in the Korean War and served as a loader for the Field Artillery. After 3 years in Korea, Jose was honorably discharged from the Army on March 3rd 1953. After the war Jose went to plumbing school, got his certified license and worked for over 25 years for Ott Plumbing Company in New Braunfels and some years with Mason Plumbing in San Antonio. Later he did yard work and local plumbing work for family and friends. He will be missed by all. Rest in Peace Jose.
Jose is preceded in death by his loving wife, Josefina Morales; son, Ramiro Morales; siblings, Frank Morales, Santiago Morales, Jr., Linda Hernandez, Elisa Campos, Angelita Davila, and Chavela Bartolo. He is survived by his children; Joe Morales Jr. (Angie, deceased) and Carlos Morales, Sr. (Rosa, deceased); grandchildren, Joe Morales, III (Mel), Rachelle Galbert (Dave), Carlos Morales, Jr. (Lisa), Andrew Morales (Ashley), Justin Morales (Amy), Laura Morales, Kevin Star Morales, and Amanda Morales; great-grandchildren, Corban Stone Adkins (Paola), Caleb Ashton Love, Cameron Sterling Love, Joe Morales, IV, John Ethan Morales, Maddox Morales, Hendrix Morales, and Anzelei Morales; sister, Viola Morales; and ex daughter-in-laws, Mary Jane Morales and Mary Austin. Jose is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at Shelter #4. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
