March 3, 1949 - Feb. 3, 2022
Thomas Henry Dubuque, born March 3, 1949 in Austin, TX, passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, TX on February 3, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life is planned for March 3rd at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to Lone Star Parkinson’s Society and sent to 614C South Business IH35 PMB51, New Braunfels, TX 78130. View his full obituary at www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries and search Thomas Dubuque.
Commented