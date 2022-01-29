Merrel Travis Johnson passed away on January 26, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Travis was born on December 29, 1933 in Grimes, Oklahoma and grew up in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. He graduated from Spearman (Texas) High School in 1952 and attended Panhandle Agricultural and Mechanical College in Goodwell, Oklahoma. In 1954, Travis married Sharon Lynn Lewis of Hough, Oklahoma, the mother of his four children. He served in the Army for two years with the majority of his service based in Newfoundland, Canada. In 1960, Travis graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Science and worked for Texaco for 38 years before retiring in 1994. In 2016, he married Maria Z. Strouhal of Seguin, Texas. Travis was a handyman “deluxe” and in his spare time he enjoyed restoring old cars and trucks. His motto was “I’ll fix it, or fix it where it can’t be fixed” with a grin on his face.
Travis is preceded in death by his parents Ezra and Alice Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Maria, his sisters Deanna Markle and Nelda Sheets, his four children Mike Johnson, Michelle Deegan, Dee Raley and Brad Johnson, 10 grandchildren Brian Johnson, Shannon Shivers, Bronwyn Dean, Audrey Weedman, Rob Deegan, Jacob Raley, Brianna Johnson, Will Johnson, Emily Johnson and Luke Johnson, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 8 to 10 am at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Canyon Lake, Texas and will be followed by a 10 am chapel service at the same location.
