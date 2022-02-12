Mary Ruth Inman 7/30/1937 to 2/5/2022
Mary Ruth went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on February 5, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born in Corpus Christi on July 30, 1937 to her mother Mary Agnes Drummond and father Harry Drummond, both waiting for her in heaven. Also predeceased are her step sisters Doris Shastid and Betty Burke and their husbands.
Mary Ruth is survived by her husband of 65 years, James H. (Jim) Inman and her son James H. (Jay) Inman Jr. and daughter Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Tashakori, son in law H. Louie Tashakori. She is also survived by grandchildren Nassim Elizabeth Tashakori of El Cerritos, CA; Mary Sahhar Tashakori of Ventura, CA,;Meagan Inman and Jamie Inman both of Webster Texas.
Mary Ruth and Jim raised their children in Pearland Texas and moved to Canyon Lake in 1985. She loved to play games, read romance novels and watch Hallmark movies. She also enjoyed watching the Spurs basketball games with Jim. They were able to travel to Alaska and other destinations in their motor home. She also loved decorating and crafting for Christmas.
Mary Ruth had many close friends and was very outgoing. She helped out at the local library and at her local homeowners association. She loved dogs and cats.
She will be memorialized on Wednesday February 16, 2022, at 9:00 am at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in Sattler, Canyon Lake. She will then be driven to Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston for a graveside service at 3:00 pm.
