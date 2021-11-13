Roger Robinson, born to this life January 25, 1954 in Ypsilanti Michigan, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the age of 67.
He loved his family and friends dearly, and had the opportunity to reconnect with many in recent years. Throughout life, Roger also enjoyed what he fondly referred to as tinkering. Whether it be a rebuilt car engine, parkerizing firearms for military and law enforcement, or fixing his grandson’s broken toys. He had a knack for repairing the broken.
Roger had a passion for the music he could feel in his soul and lived to share it with others. Through his passion he had the ability to photograph, work with and even become friends with those he had long considered idols. It was his gift of gab and colorful humor that won the hearts of so many.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Robinson; children, Jessica Keller (Sean) and Ian Robinson (Courtney); grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, and Cub. Roger is survived by many family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 21, 2021, preceded by a visitation at 2:00 PM at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented