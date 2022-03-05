Funeral arrangements are set at Zoeller Funeral Home for Wallace “Wally” Shaunfield who passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the age of 79. Please visit www.zoellerfuneralhm@dignitymemorial.com for any service information.
