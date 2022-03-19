June 28, 1941 - March 14, 2022
Father Samuel Heitkamp was born on June 28, 1941, in New Braunfels, Texas to the late Marvin Heitkamp and Cora Henk Heitkamp. He joined his parents and our Heavenly Father in Heaven on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the age of 80. As a child he attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic grade school and then as a young adult he attended St. John’s Seminary in San Antonio then St. Mary’s University, St. Louis University and Oblate School of Theology.
His parishes ministries as assistant Priest included St. Mary’s Church in Fredericksburg, Tx, St. Francis Xavier Church in Stonewall, TX, Sacred Heart Church in Comfort, TX, Notre Dame Church in Kerrville, TX, SS Cyril & Methodius Church in Shiner, TX, St James Church in Seguin, TX, and as the Pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Stockdale, TX, St. James’s Church in Seguin, TX, Blessed Sacrament Church in Poth, TX, St. Joan of Arc Church in Kirby, TX, and St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Canyon, Lake TX. Father Sam was the official Rural Life Director for the Archdiocese for 14 years, and unofficially for more additional years.
He wrote for the Rural Life Column for the Today’s Catholic for 30 plus years. He headed the Emmaus Clergy Spiritual Renewal program for the Archdiocese gathering 297 priests together at one time, he led Archbishop Flores’ Jesus Caritas group for may years. Served as Vice President of the Senate of Priests, Vice President of Presbyteral Council and served for 3 terms as dean for the Northeast Urban Deanery. He has served Chaplin and firefighter in the fire department in Seguin, Stockdale and Poth, elected for 20 years a Chaplin for the Guadalupe Fire Fighters’ and Fire Marshals ‘Association, this covered 80 fire departments in five Dioceses of Texas. Sam attended many meetings on behalf of the Texas Bishops. And served for 3 years on the board of director of the National Rural Life Conference. He co-founded the Texas Catholic Conference’s Rural Life & Ministry group.
Surviving family include: his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Jackie Heitkamp of New Braunfels and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 5-7 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at the chapel of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Archbishop Gustavo celebrating. Entombment will be held at the Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given in Father Samuel Heitkamp’s honor to: The Padua Place 80 Peter Baque Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209 Please sign the guestbook at www.doep penschmidtfuneral home.com
Commented