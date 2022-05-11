September 23, 1959 - May 6, 2022
Daphne Jae Walkovak entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 6th, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Daphne was born on September 23, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to parents Joseph Roland Stith and Lora Lee Oliver. She was one of 7 children. Daphne is reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Philip “Phil” J. Walkovak, Jr., who entered rest on January 6, 2012.
She is survived by her 4 children: Charles “C.J.” Stoering, Jr., Jesse Stoering, Lora “Beth” Walkovak, Theresa Long & husband Rex, and 2 stepsons Mike Kelley & wife Karina, and Philip J. Walkovak III; Sisters: Diane Duncan, Donna Crouch, Debra Valtinson, Denise Possin; Brothers: Steven Stith and Scott Stith. She was affectionately known as “Gigi” to her 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daphne loved caring for the elderly, which inspired her to earn her LVN license from Kilgore Community College in 1995 and begin a long career as a geriatric nurse. She also loved caring for medically fragile children, with her first job as a nurse at the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center in Gladewater, TX. She was named “Nurse of the Year” in 2010 by the Texas Healthcare Association. In her later years she worked with various hospice and assisted living facilities in New Braunfels, TX.
She was a longtime member of the Hill Country Roadrunners Riding Club and actively participated in fundraising events, benefits and BBQ cook-offs.
The family invites all who knew and loved Daphne to join in the celebration of her life on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11AM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 1071 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
In lieu of flowers donations in Daphne’s name can be made to Kindred Hospice, or any other charity of your choosing.
