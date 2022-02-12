Bette Ann Geren passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 22nd, at the age of 86. She grew up in Houston, TX and retired to New Braunfels with her husband. Jerry Geren. Bette was a beloved art teacher at Johnston Junior High School and Bellaire High School in Houston for over 30 years. She inspired many students to follow their dreams.
Besides art she loved swimming, tennis and garage sales. She rarely missed Wimberley Market Day or a good find. Bette was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in New Braunfels. She is preceded in death by her mother Jeanne and father Sam Frucht, and brothers Paul Frucht, Michael Baker, Robert Baker and her daughter, Kerri Lou Geren.
Bette was the brightest ray of sunshine, a world of joyous laughter and a loving friend to all she knew. She was truly a one of a kind and will be sadly missed.
As an avid animal lover we encourage any friends and loved ones to contribute to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels or Houston Areas in her name.
