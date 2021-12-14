Connor Anthony Endsley

Connor Endsley was born on August 25, 1998 in Colorado and left us too soon here on earth December 6, 2021.
From the day he was born, Connor became our world. He has always shown incredible strength and compassion and his love for family and friends were always at the forefront of his daily life. Those who knew Connor would say he was an old soul who could hold a conversation with an adult from the age of four. Those that knew him really well would say he was a loving, energetic and inquisitive young man with an abnormal humorous side. He loved to post controversial things on social media just to sit back and enjoy the show. And those who had the honor of being his family would say that Connor gave the best hugs, had a smile that lit up a room and the most contagious laugh. Connor’s recent adventure led him to find his real passion for helping others who struggle with addiction understand how to live a full sober life. Along with discovering his new strength, Connor also renewed his love of God and the importance of exercise and fitness.
Connor is survived and will be sorely missed by his proud parents, Jacob and Latisha Endsley, beloved brothers and sister: Kyle, Alton, and Anna Endsley. His grandparents: Vickie and Gary Endsley, Terry and John Corral, Grandma Jeanie Corral, Great Grandparents: John and Genie Corral, Alton McGee and Grandma Rainey and a giant list of heartbroken Great grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Connor was preceded by his Great grandparents: Sabra McGee, Wayne and Charlotte Kramp and Gary Sr. and Katherine Endsley.
Connor’s Celebration of life service will be held December 16, 2021 at 5pm at Springs Community Church, 801 W San Antonio ST, New Braunfels TX 78130. Followed by fellowship honoring Connor’s life at Comal Haus, 320 E. Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Connor’s family would appreciate donations to the Connor Endsley Prodigal Son scholarship fund. https://gofund.me/72169c37. Connor’s wish was to give back to the community that gave him a new lease on life. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
